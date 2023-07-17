Over the weekend, N.O.R.E. celebrated 25 years in the game as it was the anniversary of his debut album.

“I got to celebrate 25 years of my first album !!!” N.O.R.E. wrote on Instagram. “I cried in the bathroom didn’t want anyone to see !!! I’m so thankful and greatful and humble !!! If u a cnn fan, a Nore fan or drinkchamps fan I LOVE U AND THANK U!!!”

Noreaga of famed duo Capone-N-Noreaga (CNN) released his debut solo studio album titled N.O.R.E. on Penalty Records and Tommy Boy Entertainment.

The certified gold, No.1 charting, 19-track album featured a star-studded array of feature artists on the mic including Nas, Busta Rhymes, the legendary Kool G Rap, Big Pun, Styles P, Cam’ron, Nature and Jadakiss all on the classic posse cut track “Banned From T.V.”. Not to be outdone, the executively produced by Capone album featured production from Marley Marl, Trackmasters, The Neptunes, Swizz Beatz and DJ Clue amongst others.

Singles that made this album a Hip Hop classic include the sentimental “I Love My Life” featuring Carl Thomas, the action-filled “Body In The Trunk” with Queensbridge cohort Nas and the Neptune-produced hit “Superthug”.