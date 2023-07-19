The inaugural HARLEM FESTIVAL OF CULTURE just announced that the Harlem MC, A$AP Ferg, will join the main stage lineup on Friday, July 28. The epic three-day music festival, hosted by hip-hop Legend MC Lyte, celebrates the heritage and vibrant cultural mosaic of Harlem, showcasing a stunning spectrum of musicians, artists, and performers hailing from

the iconic neighborhood and beyond.

On the opening day, Ferg will light up the stage alongside hip-hop pioneers and legends including Doug E. Fresh, Cam’ron, and MA$E, plus R&B icons Bell Biv Devoe. Friday’s lineup also features Estelle Presents The LinkUp—a high-energy reggae and dancehall ensemble featuring appearances by Lumidee,

Max Glazer, Mr. Killa, Nadine Sutherland, Nina Sky, Rupee, Serani, Wayne Wonder, and many others.

Day two, Saturday, July 29, brings with it a bevy of formidable talents headlined by multi-talented artist Teyana Taylor, whose Festival appearance in her hometown will mark Taylor’s first performance following last year’s The Last Rose Petal 2…The Farewell Tour. Additional performances on day two will

include Muni Long, Major., Tink, Jozzy, and more.

The festival wraps up on Sunday, July 30, with sensational acts headlined by Wyclef Jean and music heavyweights Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Coco Jones, Eric Bellinger, Ro James, and Adam Blackstone, among

others.

As part of its commitment to creating a holistic experience for attendees, HFC will extend its footprint to include a culinary court component featuring a wide range of offerings from local restaurants and food vendors as well as a reimagining of a Harlem staple with its Mart 125 Marketplace powered by

SheaMoisture in support of small, Harlem-based businesses. Named and modeled after the famed economic hub and incubator that housed a number of small, Black-owned businesses located on 125th Street, this new iteration of the marketplace will celebrate the rich history and cultural and economic

significance of Mart 125 – showcasing Black-owned, Harlem-based hospitality, retail, and cultural entrepreneurs.

Presenting Sponsors for The Harlem Festival of Culture include INFINITI, AMC Networks, SheaMoisture, Shark Beauty, Steve Madden, Northwell Health, and The Apollo.

Ticket purchase options for the Festival include a single general admission and VIP ticket as well as weekend bundles for general admission and VIP and a special discounted ticket for Harlem residents.

For more information, please visit harlemfestivalofculture.com.

The Harlem Festival of Culture will launch the weekend of July 28-30 with Festival mainstage events happening at Randall’s Island. Additional activations and events will take place at The Apollo and

throughout Harlem.

