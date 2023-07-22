Dame Dash Says R. Kelly is ‘Where He Belongs’ for His Dealings with Aaliyah

Dame Dash Says R. Kelly is ‘Where He Belongs’ for His Dealings with Aaliyah

Dame Dash is not holding back how he feels about R. Kelly. Speaking on the That’s F***ed Up Podcast, Dash revealed that he knows what the incarcerated singer did to Aaliyah and he is “where he belongs.”

Dash added, “I can’t be objective about that, you know what I’m saying? But he definitely seemed like he needed some help.”

Adding on to the history of Roc-A-Fella Records, Dash blasted JAY-Z saying, “I couldn’t believe he did a project with R. Kelly knowing that he had raped my girl.”

Advertisement

You can hear it all below.