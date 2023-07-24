Joey Badass continues to use his platform for the greater good. The East Coast spitter has always stayed true to his roots: spitting lyrics of substance and paying homage to the golden era of Hip-Hop we all know, love, and cherish.

Today, Joey Badass returns to unveil the official music video for “Eulogy,” a track from his most recent project titled 2000. In fact, he releases the visual on the exact one-year anniversary of his third studio album.

Equipped with throwback, VHS-themed shots, the “Eulogy” video chronicles Joey’s past year as rapper, and how he’s elevated since the release of 2000. Whether it’s sold-out shows, traveling the world to foreign countries, or diving into the fashion world, Joey continues to expand his career and brand across a wide variety of avenues.

Advertisement

Look out for cameos from Coi Leray, A$AP Ferg, and Charlamagne tha God inside the visual.