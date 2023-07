Bobby Shmurda Says Writing His New Memoir Made Him Cry: ‘I Don’t Even Cry. I Found Myself Dropping a Tear’

Bobby Shmurda‘s life story will soon come to you in both hard copy and paperback. Hitting Instagram, Shmurda revealed that he has a memoir on the way and when penning his story he began to cry.

“I was writing a chapter in my book yesterday and I found myself crying,” Shmurda said. “Like I dropped a tear. And I don’t even cry. I found myself dropping a tear and I said, ‘Damn, I ain’t write in so long.’”