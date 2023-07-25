Jay-Z’s lyrics landing on the outside of the Brooklyn Public Library has been an epic accomplishment and so much so that the BPL has extended the exhibit until October of this year.

The main Brooklyn Public Library, which is located in the borough’s Grand Army Plaza section, tweeted last week that the “Book of HOV” will be extended for another two months.

We're thrilled to share #TheBookOfHOV exhibit will run until October. Stop by any time this summer to see this free exhibit, or plan your visit for the fall. https://t.co/aqgSIyT2bk — Brooklyn Public Library (@BKLYNlibrary) July 21, 2023

The exhibit opening was a who’s who of the entertainment industry, with the guest list boasting the likes of Fat Joe, DJ Khaled, Yo Gotti, Questlove, Rakim, Lil Uzi Vert and of course, the star of the exhibit, Ja-Z, alongside his wife Beyonce and daughter Blue Ivy.

Artifacts that span Jay’s three decade-long tenure in the music game were on display, including a re-creation of Baseline Studios, where Jay-Z recorded his classic LPs The Blueprint and The Black Album.

The multimedia exhibition “presents thousands of archived objects, including original recording masters, never-before-seen photos, iconic stage wear, prestigious awards and recognitions, as well as videos and artifacts from every facet on JAY-Z’s professional life.”

For those unable to make it to Grand Army Plaza have been granted access to a chapter-by-chapter guide of the exhibit on the exhibition’s website, which is narrated by famed Hip Hop personality Angie Martinez.