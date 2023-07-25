[WATCH] Wack 100 Says Kodak Black Was Paid ‘A Whole Lot of Money’ to Collaborate with 6ix9ine

[WATCH] Wack 100 Says Kodak Black Was Paid ‘A Whole Lot of Money’ to Collaborate with 6ix9ine

Kodak Black’s new collaboration with 6ix9ine may rub some wrong, but he was compensated well. According to Wack 100, he orchestrated the new single, and Black was paid “a whole lot of money” and a special gift from Wack.

Wack 100 reveals Black arrived late at night, and the rapper had “fire in his eyes” and had a “man-to-man” conversation with 6ix9ine.

“Right before he left, shit, we kept it gangsta,” Wack 100 said. “He came in a black car and he left in a Rolls Royce. tossed him the keys, tell him ‘go home.’ He put his baby seat in that bitch, jumped in the driver’s seat.”

Advertisement

The new single is titled “Shaka Laka.” You can hear the single and Wack’s detail of the new single below.

The distaste for snitches runs through Boosie Badazz’s entire family. Boosie’s son, Tootie Raww, throws shots at Kodak Black for teaming with 6ix9ine on a new single.

“@Kodakblack how u promise me a song then don’t do my song and hope on a song wit a rat smh,” Raww wrote on Instagram.

Boosie’s son Tootie Raww calls out Kodak Black for working with 6ix9ine pic.twitter.com/Zb7r8C6iS5 — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 21, 2023

Boosie has openly against Tekashi and all informants. You can read more on that here.