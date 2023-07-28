NBA legend Dwyane Wade has just unveiled his latest collaboration with STANCE, available exclusively at Target. This new collection breaks boundaries by catering to Tweens (ages 9-13) for the first time, alongside a full Men’s range, embracing individuality through comfort and creativity.

The Wade X STANCE collection boasts bold patterns, art-driven themes, captivating florals, and a vibrant spectrum of colors, offering statement-making head-to-toe looks. Inspired by Gen A and Gen Z, the youth collection reflects the ever-evolving interests and confident self-expression of the younger generation.

“STANCE has always been at the forefront of individuality, and creating cultural moments, which is why I’ve been a fan and partner of the brand for many years. In creating our next collection, I wanted to fuse together the balance between comfort and creativity, continuing to push self-expression with bold colors, iconic imagery and design,” states Wade

Wade, a long-time fan and partner of STANCE, expressed his excitement about merging comfort and creativity to create cultural moments through the collection. With prices ranging from $9.99 to $19.99, the exclusive line is now available at Target stores, online, and on STANCE.com, allowing everyone to embrace their unique style with confidence and flair.