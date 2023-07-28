Several reports have confirmed that crypto millionaire Fernando Pérez Algaba, who was reported missing on July 18, was discovered in the form of his remains in a suitcase in Argentina. On July 26, it was reported that authorities found Algaba’s torso and head.

The Barcelona-based crypto-king was in Argentina when he was killed. It has been reported that his company Motors Lettuce SRL was in debt and he took a loan from the Argentinian gang Barra Bravas.

A note on Algaba’s phone read, “If something happens to me, everyone is already warned.”

Police in Argentina currently have one suspect in custody for Algaba’s murder.