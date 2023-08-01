Drake has been walking through the crowd on his way to the stage as part of his It’s All A Blur Tour. With The Boy arriving in Philadelphia, Drake was escorted to the stage by Meek Mill.

Meek Mill made the ring walk tonight in Philly pic.twitter.com/yeoYt38wax — Drake Fan Page (@DrakeDirect_) August 1, 2023

Once he took the stage, Drake spoke about his history with Meek and how it once got spicy for him during a trip to Philly.

“I don’t stand up here and lie to nobody,” Drake said. “You see who I walked out here with, right? I’ma always keep it 100 with you. The last time I was in this building, that man right here, he’s been representing this city since he started in this shit.

Advertisement

“We weren’t getting along at the time and he’s a real n*a so he definitely got us up out of Philly real quick. We didn’t stick around and chill. It means the most to me that I could come back to this city and I could show the growth as two men that we come together and represent for mothafckin’ Philadelphia together.’”