[WATCH] Offset Explains His Cheating Past: ‘I Was Young and Getting a Lot of Money’

[WATCH] Offset Explains His Cheating Past: ‘I Was Young and Getting a Lot of Money’

Offset revealed why he cheated in a new conversation with Angela Yee, stating he “was in a different space.”

“I was young. I had just got married. I’m getting a lot of money,” Offset said. “Really, it was communication. We got married and then we ain’t really, our communication was good, but I wasn’t saying my wants and needs, and vice versa. Sometimes you feel like you’ll bump heads when you not communicating. We both in the front, center stage, all our business is always public.”

Offset also revealed he was using lean and making bad decisions while solely thinking about himself.

Advertisement

Offset is officially backtracking accusations of Cardi B cheating on him. At the end of June, Offset got the timeline in an uproar by suggesting Cardi B cheated on him, getting a response from the rap queen via Twitter spaces. Cardi would say, “Stop acting stupid.”

Cardi B opened the audio stream by singing Keyshia Cole’s “I Should’ve Cheated” before giving a more formal statement.

“Don’t pay attention to the country man, y’all,” Cardi said. “I’m fuckin Cardi B. If I was giving this pussy to anybody, it would be out. I’m just not anybody. I can’t fuckin no regular degular shmegular because they gon tell the world. I can’t fuck nobody in the industry cause they gon tell too.

“So please boy, stop acting stupid. Don’t play with me.”

READ MORE: Offset Details Bet Awards 2023 Tribute to Takeoff: ‘It Cleared My Soul’

Now, Offset revealed to Angela Yee the moment sparked because he had too much tequila in his system.

“That post, to be honest, that’s my wife, I love her to death,” Offset opened. If you got a New York woman, you got a pitbull at the mouth. We was going back and forth, I like a lil Casamigos, I was lit and I said, ‘watch this.’ I love my wife at the end of the day but she crazy man.”

Cardi’s message came after a post-and-delete from Offset, which Cardi says stems from another Twitter Spaces chat.

Offset with a post and delete alleging that Cardi B cheated on him. pic.twitter.com/jH5K40M02w — RAGE WORLD (@TheRageWorld) June 26, 2023

So OffSet was just pissed because Cardi B said on twitter spaces the other day that if she broke up with her man she’d only get an upgrade… 😭😭



This was after people were harassing her to get a divorce pic.twitter.com/EyxwLGx6A5 — MAD? HURT? ™ (@cardisbirkin) June 26, 2023

READ MORE: YouTuber Tasha K Reveals Rapper Offset’s Alleged Side Chick

Offset is taking it to a new level, dropping off the single for “Jealousy” featuring Cardi B. The video opens with Jamie Lee Curtis narrating the drama. The two directly address the issues between the two in the bars. In the visual, Offset evokes Jodi from Baby Boy, leaving the crib and hopping on his bike to ride through the streets of LA.

Keeping it to the Baby Boy theme, Cardi B calls her homegirl to complain, who happened to be the original Yvette, Taraji P. Henson.

After an impressive opening run from Offset, including a beat transition that forces a head nod, Cardi B tags in for a float of her own, adding on to her impressive run of features through 2023.

“Jealousy” is the first single from Offset’s forthcoming album. You can see the Offset directed video below.