Tory Lanez Legal Team Pushing for Probation, Says Shooting Was Result of Alcoholism

Tory Lanez‘s legal team continues to push for reduced sentencing. Instead of time in jail, Lanez is seeking probation and a drug treatment program.

Providing updates on the court case is Law&Crime reporter Meghann Cuniff who states Lanez’s attorneys, Jose Baez and Ed Welbourn, filed a 41-page memo detailing reasons for the shooting. The two-state Lanez was battling alcoholism and included a report from a psychologist in jail citing a traumatic childhood in aiding the condition. Of that childhood was his mother passing at age 11 and living in a “crack infested” neighborhood.

The report also states after Lanez became successful, he leaned on alcohol and weed to deal with his past. The team also pointed toward Lanez’s community service as a reason.

Sentencing for Lanez comes this Monday, Aug. 7, at 10:30 a.m.

Here’s my article on Tory Lanez’s sentencing memo. It’s an interesting mix of “I’m innocent, but assuming I’m guilty, it’s because my alcoholism is a mental disorder.” https://t.co/SueeXpYhIL — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) August 3, 2023

DJ Akademiks still isn’t convinced that Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion. Sitting with Vlad TV, Ak revealed that he understands the verdict but still has questions.

“I thought he didn’t do it,” Akademiks said. “I’m a little doubtful, but the verdict is the verdict. I think the people who were reporting at court at that time were biased based on what they already though.”

About Tory Lanez's sentencing tomorrow for shooting Megan Thee Stallion: It's going to be delayed. It's not official yet, but as this explains, the judge last week tentatively granted Lanez's lawyers' request for a continuance. He'll make his formal ruling tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/jJKuXbJFVH — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) June 12, 2023

As pieces of Tory Lanez’s court documents continue to emerge, a memorandum notes Lanez and DaBaby attempted to “rush the stage” during Megan Thee Stallion’s Rolling Loud performance in 2021.

That was the same year, DaBaby revealed Tory Lanez was inside a costume on stage with DaBaby. Megan performed before DaBaby, and once the “Suge” rapper hit the stage, he brought out Tory Lanez. Following that moment, he would go on to perform one of his biggest hits with Thee Stallion, “Cash Shit.”

DaBaby just brought out Tory Lanez during his Rolling Loud set. Megan Thee Stallion performed before him



pic.twitter.com/MFx2MNeisR — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 26, 2021

The legal docs state, “It was also brought to the victim’s attention that the defendant and [DaBaby] attempted to rush the stage during her performance.” Thee Stallion didn’t consent to Lanez being present.

