Chlöe has dropped off a new cover, singing her ex-bae Gunna’s “fukumean.” Appearing in an all-black body suit, black shades, and a red lip, Chlöe channels her rapper energy as she belts out Gunna’s bars. You can see it in full below.

Gunna is running it up. The rapper’s single, “Fukumean,” is taking over the chart, hitting No. 4 on the Billboard 100. The single is the highest charting for Gunna in his career as a solo artist.

The single spawned a video, which you can see below.

Chlöe is expanding her first-ever live shows supporting her debut album, In Pieces.



The talented artist will kick off the second leg of The In Pieces tour on August 20th in Sacramento, joined by special guest Rosegold. The tour will stop in Anaheim, Toronto, and other cities before concluding in Ft. Lauderdale on September 10th. Fans can now purchase tickets for the shows, which promise to celebrate Chlöe’s impressive album.

In Pieces, a project two years in the making, features Chlöe’s writing, arranging, and production skills. The album includes the previously released hit “Body Do” as well as the new single “How Does It Feel” featuring Chris Brown. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Chlöe’s official website at chloebailey.net.