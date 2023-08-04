Kim Kardashian is back at it working hard to free innocent prisoners. She recently updated her Twitter followers on her efforts to free former rapper Corey Miller, aka C-Murder.

Miller, 52, is doing time in prison for the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Steve Thomas at a Louisiana nightclub in 2002.

Miller was convicted of second degree murder in September 2003. He was later granted a retrial and released on house arrest.

On August 10, 2009 Miller was again convicted of second-degree murder and sent to prison for life.

In a lengthy post on Thursday, Kardashian wrote:

“I wanted to shed some light on a case that I’ve been working on for years…”

“Corey Miller has spent 21 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, and his conviction is based entirely on the testimony of two men, whom the State dragged to trial just on material witness warrants. Those men have now sworn that their prior testimony was untrue. There is no remaining evidence that even suggests that Corey Miller is any more culpable than the hundreds of patrons who were at the Platinum Club on January 12, 2002, when Steve Thomas was tragically shot.”

Kardashian added that several witnesses who said they saw Miller shoot Thomas have recanted their testimonies.

“In light of the fact that the only witnesses have completely recanted their testimony, there is absolutely no remaining evidence against Mr. Miller,” she wrote.

“Corey Miller deserves a day in court to test the veracity of the recanted statements and to prove that he did not shoot Steve Thomas.

If you agree that Corey Miller deserves his day in court please repost this.

While I strongly believe in Corey’s innocence, my heart goes out to the victims- and I pray for their healing and the closure that they deserve.”

