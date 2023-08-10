6ix9ine is once again arrested. Tekashi 6ix9ine was nabbed by the police for failure to appear. The rapper was entered into Palm Beach County Jail on Wednesday night and released after posting $2,000 bond, according to Page Six.

Last month, local authorities advised the rapper not to attend a show in Puerto Rico due to death threats on his life.

Ahead of the show, police could not confirm the seriousness of the threats, and the promoters planned to execute a security plan to protect those involved.

Most recently, 6ix9ine delivered the single “Shaka Laka” with Kodak Black.