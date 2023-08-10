FKi 1st knows a thing or two about hit records. The Atlanta native has an extensive catalog of hits, most notably working on 2 Chainz’ “Watch Out,” Mac Miller’s “Weekend,” Migos’ “Notice Me,” Travis Porter’s “Make It Rain,” and many more. His production shines through in his Good Gas projects, reeling in all-star features including Kash Doll, 03 Greedo, UnoTheActivist, Famous Dex, and many more.

Beyond his fire production, 1st is also a recording artist and rapper. Fresh off the heels of his previous lo fi project, Sleeping With Shoes On, he unveils his newest EP titled Ja 1$t Morant. The six-track project is inspired directly by NBA basketball player Ja Morant, specifically his talents on the basketball court.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the project, 1st states, “One day, I just woke up feeling like Ja. I feel like everybody only knows one quiet side of me, or whatever. Ja Morant is the crazy side. I had to go into my inner Ja Morant, and I let it out through music. But everybody got a wild side, even the laid back people like myself. I’m laidback and quiet, but when it’s time, I could turn up. I could dunk on people, it’s through the music.”

In addition to the new release, 1st recently spent some time with Lil Uzi Vert in the studio. The two haven’t collaborated since Uzi’s debut project, Luv Is Rage, released back in 2017. 1st reveals it was his friend, producer Bobby Kritical, who linked them back up, being they were both in Atlanta at the same time.

“Yo, Uzi is amazing how he records,” 1st explains. “Bruh is so cool, it’s so crazy how he fucks with everybody and the younger generation. The young kid in the studio, he was so hard too. The way he embraces everybody and he works so fast, it’s amazing. I fuck with bro.”

In regards to balancing both rapping and producer, 1st relates directly to the one and only Kanye West.

“Man, it’s crazy balancing both being a rapper and producer. What’s crazy, I got to be in the studio with Kanye a couple years ago. It was me and Post in there, we were working on the ‘Fade’ record. I meant to ask Kanye: bruh, how did you manage doing both? I didn’t get to ask him. I’m so sad to get to ask him that question. But shit, it’s depending on how I wake up. Some days I feel like hitting the MPC, making beats. Sometimes I feel like using my voice. Maybe sometimes I put both together, do them at the same time.”

Fans can look forward to another Good Gas 4 on the horizon, this time featuring Jack Harlow, Veeze, Drake The Ruler, Ralfy The Plug, Peezy, and more.