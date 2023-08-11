In honor of the milestone anniversary of Hip-Hop, MLB has joined forces with music legend Chuck D to bring special content and programming that celebrates the intersection and influence of music, culture, and baseball.

Chuck D, co-founder of the iconic group Public Enemy, will take center stage as MLB’s special correspondent during the much-anticipated Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium concert. He will capture the electrifying atmosphere and share exclusive content across MLB’s platforms, including @MLB and @MLBLife social handles, MLB.com, MLB.TV, and MLB Network.

“As a longtime baseball fanatic, I am beyond honored to be the first Hip Hop artist to work with Major League Baseball in this exciting new way – connecting sound and culture to the stories of the game,” said Chuck D. “Thank you to MLB for adding me to the lineup…and the pitch is on the way.”

Advertisement

The acclaimed lyricist, producer, and author will also collaborate with MLB on various content, music, and stories throughout the 50th anniversary year. The partnership will feature social media, MLB Network, and in-stadium videos that delve into the evolving relationship between baseball and Hip Hop culture.

The yearlong collaboration kicks off on August 11 with Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium, a star-studded event marking the birthplace of Hip-Hop, the Bronx. MLB and its Clubs will continue to create compelling content, merchandise, and giveaways under the Hip Hop 50 banner until the 2024 season.

Chuck D’s recent release, “We Wreck Stadiums,” pays tribute to baseball’s greats, while his role as developer and executive producer of “Fight the Power: How Hip-Hop Changed the World” underscores his commitment to exploring the genre’s historical significance. The four-episode series premiered on PBS in the US in 2023.