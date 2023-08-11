In celebration of Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary, renowned audio software company Serato has released a captivating new episode of its podcast series, Serato Unscripted. This episode features a candid conversation with influential hip-hop producer, music executive, and DJ Clark Kent, shedding light on music’s profound impact and the evolution of DJs within the hip-hop culture.

Hosted by Serato’s own Matt Perry, Serato Unscripted is a platform for candid discussions about the transformative power of music. In this installment, Clark Kent delves into his journey as a pioneering figure in the hip-hop industry. He reflects on the trailblazing DJs and artists who have shaped his work, emphasizing DJs’ integral role in hip-hop’s dynamic landscape.

Clark Kent’s legacy in hip-hop is undeniable, having left an indelible mark on the careers of luminaries like Jay-Z, Kanye West, The Notorious B.I.G, and Lil’ Kim. The episode unveils the fascinating story behind the creation of Jay-Z’s iconic track “Brooklyn’s Finest,” which resulted from Kent’s innovative DJing skills and creative vision.

“Ohio Players ‘Ecstasy’ to me is the best record I’ve ever heard,” Clark Kent said. “It doesn’t have verses. It doesn’t have hooks. It doesn’t have bridges. It just has feeling. And every time I listen to it, it’s the same. It’s just like, God, listen to the feeling… I played it as the last record at every party. And you know, when you got your crew – [Jay-Z] and [Dame Dash], [Biggie Smalls] – every night they hear this song… it becomes the crew’s favorite record.”

Throughout the conversation, Clark Kent pays homage to the legendary DJs who were his early inspirations, including Larry Levan, Kool DJ Red Alert, and Grandmaster Flowers. Their influence helped shape his trajectory and contribute to the rich tapestry of hip-hop culture.

“I love [Kool DJ Red Alert] for being like, one of the only people who can challenge me in a club,” DJ Clark Kent said. “The only other guy I probably ever felt challenged in a club with is Louie Vega… Little Louie Vega is literally the house version of me in the club.”

You can watch the entire episode below.