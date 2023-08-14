Ciara is providing another update about her pregnancy, noting how serious Russell Wilson is about her.

“My hubby ain’t playing no games, honey,” Ciara said. “I had to say don’t look at me. I can’t look in his eyes cuz it’s just, stuff like this happens.”

Ciara announced that she and Russell Wilson are expecting another child. In a black and white video uploaded to X, Ciara stands in front of a swimming pool before pivoting to reveal a baby bump. She then begins to two-step poolside.

Ciara’s announcement is coupled with lyrics from her new single “How We Roll”:

Top off summer in the wind

You look at me like that again

We make another kid

You my heart, i’m your rib

If I ever had to for you, I would do a bid

“You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib” 🥰😘❤️ @DangeRussWilson pic.twitter.com/9mRrp2B654 — Ciara (@ciara) August 8, 2023

In March 2022, Ciara guest hosted The Ellen De Genres Show and was joined by Wilson for the special occasion. During the show, Ciara admitted and joked to the audience that Russell’s presence made her nervous. After giving her a large bouquet of roses, Wilson bent down on one knee, popping the question: “I have a question for you. Serious question. Can we have more babies?”

Russell Wilson gets down on 1 knee to ask Ciara for more kids pic.twitter.com/ZQdMT6Y0Uo — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) March 4, 2022

The couple are parents to son Win Harrison and daughter Sienna Princess. Ciara is also the mother to Future Zahir, whom she shared with Future.

Just last week, Ciara announced her return, prepping her new EP, CiCi, for Aug 18. The release will come on her Beauty Marks Entertainment label. You can see the video for “How We Roll” below.