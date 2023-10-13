Nearly two years after he removed Certified Lover Boy from Grammy consideration, Drake is ready to put his best foot forward with Her Loss.

According to Billboard, Drake has submitted his collaborative album with 21 Savage to the Album of the Year and Best Rap Album categories. In addition, “Rick Flex” and “Spun Bout U” have been added to the record of the year, song of the year, and other considerations.

According to Variety, Drake withdrew his 2022 Grammy nominations almost two years ago. Drake and his management reportedly decided, and the Recording Academy honored his request. There was not direct reason for wanting to be removed.

Drake’s Certified Lover Boy was nominated for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance for “Way 2 Sexy,” which featured Young Thug and Future.

The Recording Academy will not add a replacement for Drake, instead opting to move forward with just four nominees in those categories.

The year before, Drake spoke out against the GRAMMYs while supporting The Weeknd.

“I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artist that exist now and the ones that come after,” he wrote in his Instagram Story. “It’s like a relative you keep expecting to fix up but they just won’t change their ways. The other day I said @theweeknd was a lock for either album or song of the year along with countless other reasonable assumptions and it just never goes that way. This is a great time for somebody to start something new that we can build up overtime and pass on to the generations to come.”