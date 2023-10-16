Global sensation Bad Bunny, the recent recipient of multiple Billboard Latin Music Awards, was seen celebrating his remarkable achievements at Gekkō, a Japanese-inspired steakhouse and lounge co-owned by David Grutman, located in Brickell.

The icon, who clinched prestigious titles like Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year, and Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, reveled in the success of his extraordinary year. Bad Bunny was in great company, joined by his friends Grupo Frontera, with whom he collaborated on “un x100to” this year, securing a Latin Billboard for Best Regional Mexican Song of the Year.

Gekkō also hosted other notable figures from the music industry, including Marshmello, Rauw Alejandro, and De La Ghetto. The gathering at Gekkō was a celebration of both personal and professional achievements, exemplifying the power and influence of Latin music on the global stage.

