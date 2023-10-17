The 2023 WNBA Finals are in full steam and it has been a back and forth series. The Las Vegas Aces have been dominating all season long (34-6). This weeked they fought with their matchup the New York Liberty although they never lost a postseason game. They skated through the first round versus the Chicago Sky and handled the Dallas Wings. It appeared they were looking down a few days ago. Until Lil Kim came in with the Coach Prime inspiration.

Las Vegas went up 2-0 in the best-of-five series after throttling the visiting Liberty 104-76. However, with the ladies’ backs against the wall in a win-or-go-home scenario they got it done. New York extended the series at least one more game, 87-73. On top of keeping their title hopes alive, the Liberty secured their first Finals victory since 1999. Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart led the way with 27 and 20 points respectively.Fans say that the turn came at half when New York’s own Lil Kim turned up the crowd.

Liberty won cuz Lil Kim performed. Imma stand by that. — Kay (@kay_suigeneris) October 15, 2023

