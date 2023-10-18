Tyga To Fight For Sole Custody Of His Son In Legal Battle With Blac Chyna

After Blac Chyna reportedly was selling clothes and shoes to survive during her custody battle with Tyga for their 10-year-old son, the rapper has filed for full physical and legal custody of their son and requested that Chyna is granted reasonable weekend visitation.

Tyga, has however, requested that their current holiday schedule remains the same, but asks the court to make sure that Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, provides written permission to take their son King Cairo out of the state of California.

According to court docs, Tyga has been responsible for King’s private school fees, medical expenses, and most daily living costs.

