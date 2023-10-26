Much like Rick Ross, CyHi The Prynce is going against JAY-Z’s advice of taking the $500K instead of a meeting with him. Why? Well, to him, $500K isn’t “real money” and he made more after meeting with JAY-Z.

“I’m taking the meeting with @sc aka Jay z,” CyHi typed. “I don’t care what y’all say 500k aint no real money and most people who would take it Has never made any real paper!!!! I’ve made more than that annually the last 13 years of my career and that was after I met with Jay Z.”

CyHi also added that he met Jay-Z with only $1500 to his name and walked away with a cosign for Kanye West to sign him, and a publishing and touring deal.

You can see it all from CyHi below.

