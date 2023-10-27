NBA Champion, entrepreneur, and style icon Kyle Kuzma is once again taking the fashion world by storm. This time, he’s joined forces with multi-talented artist Teyana Taylor to create a remarkable tunnel look for the first Washington Wizards game of the 2023-2024 regular season.

Kuzma and Taylor have developed a close creative partnership in recent months, fusing their distinct artistic perspectives and unique styles. After extensive creative sessions via FaceTime and an in-person fitting, they selected an eye-catching head-to-toe outfit from Mike Amiri’s Fall 2023 Menswear Collection for Kuzma’s tunnel moment. Known for his fearless fashion choices, Kuzma is a trailblazer in the intersection of sports and high fashion, and this collaboration with Taylor highlights his forward-thinking approach to fashion, setting new standards for versatility and cultural impact beyond the court.

“It was an absolute honor to collaborate with Teyana on this tunnel look as I’ve always respected her style and influence on pop culture,” Kuzma said. “We both share a love of taking risks and thinking outside of the box in fashion, so combining our creative energies and artistic visions to build out this moment with the Amiri team was an extraordinary experience.”

Advertisement

Taylor added, “Kyle represents a new era of athletes who understand how to harness the power of fashion for personal expression. This collaboration is a celebration of individuality, and shows how fashion and creativity can transcend industries to create impactful cultural moments.”

You can see the look below.

Credits:

Styling: Kyle Kuzma & Teyana Taylor

Jacket/Top: Amiri

Pants: Amiri

Shoes: Amiri

Sunglasses: Amiri

Timepiece: F.P. Journe Elagante (black/grey)

Bag: HAC Bag Hermes