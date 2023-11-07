This past weekend, the head of Detroit Urban Survival Training (D.U.S.T.) linked up with ATL rapper/actor Lil Yachty to demonstrate some self-defense techniques, which can help survive physical confrontations in public places.

Dale Brown, the commander of D.U.S.T., has trained other celebrities in self-defense techniques, including Hip Hop legend Snoop Dogg and Post Malone. Brown has gone viral for his strategies in teaching the techniques, earning him millions of followers on TIkTok and YouTube.