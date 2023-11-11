Following the success of his Calboy-assisted hit “Thinking” in September, BigBankBandz keeps the fire burning with his latest release, “Wrapp ‘Emm Upp.” Produced by Cam J and featuring Nardo Wick of RCA Records, the track showcases Bankz’s relentless momentum. Waste no time and catch the bosses in action in the official music video directed by Delahoyne, presented by No More Heroes. “Wrapp ‘Emm Upp” is a highlight from Bankz’s new album, “If You Listen,” alongside the lead single “Fire Drill.” Both the album and the scorching single are now available on all major digital platforms for streaming.