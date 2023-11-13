It’s officially French Montana’s birthday, which means he’s celebrating in a MAJOR way.

On Thursday, November 9th, the Coke Boys founder threw an official birthday celebration called Moroccan Nights, in partnership with Zeus Network. The invite itself read “next level experience,” and that’s exactly what guests got when they arrived. Anyone who knows French knows how much he values and cherishes his roots, which is every reason why he had to pay it forward.

The star-studded affair took place inside French’s home in Calabasas, transforming his home into a straight movie. There was weed from Big Chief and Hidden Hills, edibles from Polka Dot, and fire tunes from DJ Sky High Baby. The kitchen also housed the bomb ass food, while the bar offered endless drinks.

And while French was celebrating his own born day, we couldn’t forget the main attraction: a fashion show featuring the latest in the Coke Boys streetwear line. The clothing is designed by fashion designer and mogul Desto Dubb, who’s best known for turning his clothing brand, That’s A Whole Awful Lot Of Cough Syrup, into a million-dollar business.

7 top models participated in the show, as guests were able to view the exciting new collection. Desto has been the visionary behind the Coke Boys brand, working very closely with French and planning the entire fashion show for him. The trajectory of Coke Boys stems from French’s iconic mixtape series titled Coke Boys, releasing six installments to date.

Celebrity sightings for the evening include Chris Brown, Tiffany Haddsih, Amber Rose, Jason Lee, Adam22, and more!