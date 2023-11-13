Following the success of his sold-out and record-breaking Utopia – Circus Maximus Tour, Travis Scott reveals the second leg, hitting 11 cities in 2024. The tour, which commenced in 2023 and garnered critical acclaim, includes additional stops in Montreal, Columbus, Chicago, and more, starting from January 3, 2024. Rescheduled shows from the 2023 run in Toronto, Boston, and Miami are also incorporated.

Travis Scott, recently nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2024 Grammy Awards, continues to make history. His performance at SoFi Stadium marked him as the first rapper to headline and sell out the 70k capacity venue, with over 500,000 tickets sold and $80 million grossed. A significant philanthropist, $2 from each ticket sale for the tour goes to the Cactus Jack Foundation, supporting Houston youth through various initiatives.

Scott’s latest album, Utopia, has received widespread acclaim, holding the No.1 spot on the Billboard Top 200 for four consecutive weeks and accumulating over 2.7 billion streams globally. The tour announcement comes on the heels of his groundbreaking Circus Maximus film and underscores Travis Scott’s position as a cultural icon and sonic innovator.

Advertisement

UTOPIA – CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR 2024 DATES

Tue Jan 03 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center – NEW SHOW

Sat Jan 06 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – RESCHEDULED SHOW

Tue Jan 09 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre – NEW SHOW

Thu Jan 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden – RESCHEDULED SHOW

Sun Jan 14 – University Park, PA – Bryce Jordan Center – NEW SHOW

Wed Jan 17 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum – NEW SHOW

Sat Jan 20 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center – NEW SHOW

Mon Jan 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center – NEW SHOW

Wed Jan 24 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center – NEW SHOW

Sun Jan 28 – Miami, FL– Kaseya Center – RESCHEDULED SHOW

Wed Jan 31 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center – NEW SHOW