Victoria Monét has the second most nominations for the 2024 Grammys at seven. Speaking with Billboard, Monét detailed what the reaction was like around her to the nominations.

“I just wanted to be able to have my team over, watch it and celebrate,” Monét said. “Pending that we didn’t get nominations, we definitely set ourselves up to fall hard because we already have balloons. We already had champagne pulled out and a TV set up.

“We were on Zoom with my whole PR team and we’re just super excited. We were hoping for the best for sure, but we were gonna be grateful just to be together and drinking. Champagne had our backs today.”

Advertisement

Monét also spoke on the nominations as a “big win,” stating: “I just think this a big deal and is something I always wanted people to see for me and not just me seeing it for myself.”

In August, Victoria Monét turned up the heat on playlists with the sizzling new music video for her hit single “On My Mama.” The video, dripping with 2000s nostalgia, exudes Southern charm, featuring eye-catching lowriders, iconic Y2K street style, and nods to HBCU culture, complete with appearances from Black fraternities and sororities. Renowned choreographer Sean Bankhead’s dance routines add flair, while special cameos from Monét’s own mother and gifted 2-year-old daughter, Hazel Monét, add a heartwarming touch.

Monét’s “On My Mama” is a musical slam dunk, seamlessly sampling Chalie Boy’s “I Look Good” and layering positive affirmations over infectious melodies, bold horns by Kyla Moscovich, and a bass-heavy beat produced by Deputy and Jeff Gitty. The result? Over 8 million streams in just a few weeks, solidifying the track as a summer anthem and propelling Monét further into the pop star stratosphere.