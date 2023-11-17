Excitement is in the air as lifestyle retailer Urban Outfitters teams up with the makeup line Beauty For Certain to launch an exclusive beauty collaboration. Co-founded by multi-platinum recording artist BIA, this partnership brings forth the Beauty For Certain x UO Lip Kits, a dynamic addition to the world of beauty and fashion. These lip kits are already creating waves as the must-have beauty items of the season, available exclusively on the Urban Outfitters website.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone for both Urban Outfitters and Beauty For Certain, signaling the expansion of beauty product offerings and increased accessibility for devoted and potential Beauty For Certain customers. This release is not only a fusion of fashion and beauty but also a testament to the power of partnerships in creating innovative, sought-after products.

Beauty For Certain, co-founded by BIA, has swiftly gained a devoted fan base, with the musician’s influence evident in the brand’s commitment to high quality and cruelty-free ingredients and pigments. BIA brings her dedication to excellence in cosmetics to this exclusive collaboration, offering lip kits that are the perfect addition to any beauty routine. The kits feature a dynamic combination of lip liner and a high-pigment gloss, available in three stunning shades: #21 + Cabo Rojo, #23 + Bronze, and #55 + Coral.

Explore the Beauty Collection:

Beyond the lip kits, fans can explore a range of Beauty For Certain products, including blushes and highlighters with an array of hues, all available for purchase on the Urban Outfitters website. The collaboration introduces a diverse selection that caters to various beauty preferences and styles.

BIA expressed her enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “Ever since I was introduced to Urban, it has become one of my go-to stores. The wide selection of high-quality products and their unique style have always impressed me. That’s why I am extremely excited and proud to announce that Beauty For Certain is now available at Urban! It’s an incredible opportunity for us, and we couldn’t be happier to be part of such a great retailer.”

Gregory Cinque, Urban Outfitters Beauty Buyer, shared his excitement about carrying Beauty For Certain products, saying, “We’re so excited to carry Beauty For Certain and the exclusive lip kits that can only be found at Urban Outfitters. With music as a pillar of our brand and a rich history of supporting emerging talent, BIA’s Beauty For Certain is such a fantastic addition to our expanding Beauty assortment.”

The exclusive Beauty For Certain x UO Lip Kits are not just beauty products; they represent a fusion of music, fashion, and cosmetics, offering consumers a unique and high-quality experience. With BIA’s influence and Urban Outfitters’ commitment to supporting emerging talent, this collaboration is set to leave an indelible mark on the beauty industry.

