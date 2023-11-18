Wave Sports + Entertainment (WSE) has announced a groundbreaking digital series, “7PM in Brooklyn,” hosted by NBA legend Carmelo Anthony and versatile comedian The Kid Mero. Premiering on December 7, the show promises a unique perspective on basketball, delving into the biggest stories in the sport, revisiting memorable moments from Melo’s career, and exploring the latest developments in sports and culture with special guests from sports, music, and entertainment. Carmelo Anthony will also serve as an executive producer for the show through his Creative 7 Productions, co-founded with Asani Swann.

“’7PM in Brooklyn’ is not just a sports show; it’s an immersive journey that dives into the heart of the game and the rich culture that surrounds it. As co-host and executive producer, I’m looking forward to bringing a unique blend of storytelling to fans, merging our passion for sports and culture with our commitment to creating intentional, purpose-driven content,” said Carmelo Anthony.

“GROWING UP IN THE BRONX AS A DIE HARD KNICKS FAN, BASKETBALL WAS EVERYTHING,” said The Kid Mero. “SO GETTING A CHANCE TO USE MY TEN-PLUS YEARS OF SUCCESS IN ENTERTAINMENT TO COOK UP SOME MAGIC WITH A LEGEND LIKE MELO AND MY GUYS AT WSE IS A NO BRAINER, 7PM IN BROOKLYN IS GONNA BE A MUST-WATCH FOR ALL BASKETBALL FANS, MERODAMUS TOLD YOU!”

Advertisement

“7PM in Brooklyn” is the latest original series from Wave Sports + Entertainment, and a testament to its rapid growth in the digital media space as it continues to deliver award-winning, original programming led by popular athletes and personalities in sports media including: “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce,” “Podcast P with Paul George,” and the recent re-launch of “The Right Time with Bomani Jones.”

“We’re excited to welcome Melo and Mero to the WSE team. Melo’s iconic NBA status and Mero’s groundbreaking entertainment career makes them the most authentic duo to host “7PM in Brooklyn,” said Tunde St. Matthew-Daniel, EVP of Original Content at WSE. “It’s the best of both worlds and the perfect project to continue WSE’s mission of delivering industry-leading sports and culture shows to all fans.”

Launching on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other podcast platforms, “7PM in Brooklyn” will release new episodes every Thursday. Fans are invited to subscribe on YouTube and follow the series on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok @7pminbrooklyn for exciting insights into the world of basketball and beyond. The executive production team includes Brian Verne, Mack Sovereign, Tunde St. Matthew-Daniel, EJ Wright, and Pierce Simpson from Wave Sports + Entertainment.