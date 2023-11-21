Last month, whispers circulated about challenges in the marriage of actress Gabrielle Union and retired NBA player Dwyane Wade. However, Dwyane himself is putting those rumors to rest while offering a heartfelt insight into the key to their enduring love.

At the recent 2023 GQ Men of the Year party, Dwyane Wade exclusively shared the secret sauce that keeps his marriage to Gabrielle Union strong and thriving. Contrary to speculation, the retired basketball star emphasized that the crux of their successful relationship lies in their commitment to supporting each other, akin to a winning assist on the court.

“The key to success in a relationship is waking up every day, doing it again and again,” Wade affirmed. He highlighted the challenges of navigating life together and stressed the importance of persistently facing whatever comes their way as a united family. Their family extends beyond the two of them, encompassing Wade’s nephew Dahveon Morris, 21, and their children—Zaire Wade, 21, Zaya Wade, 16, Xavier Wade, 10, and Kaavia Wade, 5.

Acknowledging the difficulties of life, Wade expressed, “It’s hard out here.” However, the 41-year-old remains steadfast in his commitment to his family, declaring them “the most important thing.” Love, according to Wade, is the bedrock that sustains their relationship, emphasizing that their love is enduring and everlasting.

Reflecting on the joyous occasion, he revealed plans for a festive gathering, exclaiming, “It’s my favorite holiday.” Wade is enthusiastic about bringing together a sizable group of about 70 people in his house, creating cherished memories with loved ones.