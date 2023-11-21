RZA, the visionary leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, has announced the digital release of the Bobby Digital track “Fashionable,” featuring The Reverend Willy Burke and Earth. The single executive produced by RZA was initially part of the physical-only release of Digital Potions in November 2022. Now, fans can enjoy the track on all major digital service providers for the first time.

RZA introduced the Bobby Digital persona with his debut solo album, Bobby Digital In Stereo, which earned RIAA Gold certification in 1998.

The release of “Fashionable” aligns with the 30th anniversary of Wu-Tang Clan’s groundbreaking debut album, Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), released on November 9, 1993. Recognized as one of the most acclaimed albums in hip-hop history, it achieved platinum status within a year of its release and has since reached triple-platinum status.

To celebrate this milestone, RZA recently performed three shows with a live orchestra at NYC’s Gramercy Theater. The Wu-Tang Clan also completed the NY State of Mind Tour, alongside Nas and De La Soul, spanning multiple continents.

On November 9th, New York City honored RZA and the Wu-Tang Clan by illuminating the Empire State Building in the group’s iconic black and yellow colors. Mayor Eric Adams declared November 9th “Wu-Tang Day” in New York City, marking the enduring legacy of the influential hip-hop collective.