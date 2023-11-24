Busta Rhymes is forever a GOAT in the rap game. And now, he’s diving into the EDM world once again.

Most recently, Busta Rhymes hopped on international recording artist Apashe’s newest single titled “King.” The record serves as the lead track to Apashe’s new album titled Antagonist, the follow-up to 2020’s Renaissance.

https://apashe.fanlink.to/antagonist

With nearly a decade in the game, Apashe aims to make music that he vibes with above everything. If fans like it, that’s even better — but he doesn’t do things for them necessarily.

His artistic approach is very much outside the box, bringing to life the true definition of an “antagonist” in his own right.

Speaking on the inspiration behind “King,” Apashe states, “Back in the 90’s, a lot of beatmakers used to flip classical music samples into Hip-Hop records. I’ve always been a big fan of it, the more epic the better. For this record with Busta, I wanted to do the same except instead of going for a sample, I wanted to compose it myself and really show both the sample untouched (the recording of the symphony). Then the recordings flipped as if it was a sample thorned apart and mixed into an old school Hip-Hop instrumental.”

The crazy part is, Apashe was always a big fan of Busta. When they first started looking into who could be a feature, they realized they had the same booking agency at UTA. After a few demos, “King” was born.