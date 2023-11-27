Esteemed rapper AZ is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated album, Truth Be Told, slated to drop on Dec. 1. To heighten the anticipation, AZ has unveiled his latest single, “How We Get It,” featuring none other than the iconic Fat Joe. This collaboration, long-awaited by fans, brings together two legends of the hip-hop scene.

What makes “Truth Be Told” even more special is the involvement of the legendary and Grammy-nominated producer Buckwild. Having previously contributed to AZ’s “Doe Or Die” and “Doe Or Die II,” Buckwild now takes charge of the entire production for “Truth Be Told.” His extensive resume includes producing classics for The Notorious B.I.G., Black Rob, OC, and Organized Konfusion, solidifying him as a maestro in the hip-hop realm.

AZ’s upcoming album promises to deliver a blend of lyrical prowess and masterful production, with “How We Get It” providing a glimpse into the sonic excellence fans can expect from “Truth Be Told.” Mark your calendars for December 1, 2023, as AZ invites listeners to experience the truth through his latest musical endeavor.

Advertisement