Diddy’s Former Head of Security on Cassie’s Lawsuit: ‘I Seen It, Saw It, and Was Involved’

Roger Bonds, the former head of security for Diddy, is speaking out following Cassie’s lawsuit and settlement with the Bad Boy mogul.

Hitting Instagram, Bonds shared a message on his Instagram Story.

“This is not meant to be threats or snitching or anything like that against Cassie or Diddy or anyone else,” Bonds wrote. “This is me telling my truth as I truly remember it for 2 reasons only, 1st because I have 4 daughters so on all dudes my truth as I seen it, saw it and was involved with for yrs.”

In a now-deleted post that had pictures with Cassie, Bonds wrote, “IM WILLING TO TELL MY TRUTH BECAUSE FOR SO MANY YRS I WAS QUIET , Nothing matters now but FAMILY.”

Diddy's head of security, Roger Bonds, is ready to speak on what he witnessed dealing with Cassie and diddy 👀 pic.twitter.com/GqztRyWTuf — Peter Dredd (@PeterDredd) November 25, 2023

Cassie’s lawsuit against Diddy is officially dismissed. According to TMZ, the suit was ended in New York on Monday. The doc reads, “Pursuant to an agreement between the parties, Plaintiff hereby dismisses this action, with prejudice and without costs or fees to either party.”

Shortly after news of the lawsuit rattled the world on Thursday, Diddy and Cassie settled the lawsuit on Friday.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Cassie said after the settlement. “I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

For the first time since settling his lawsuit with his ex-lover, singer Cassie, Diddy has been spotted. He was spotted outside his Star Island Miami mansion, beside his chief of staff, with his face buried in his hands.

Paparazzi got photos of diddy for the first time since he’s been exposed for putting Cassie through so much abuse & SA. I hope he suffer frfr pic.twitter.com/bECJeArxHD — NATE (@NATERERUN) November 19, 2023

After settling with Cassie following her explosive allegations. Ben Brafman, Diddy’s lawyer, shared a statement:

“Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing. Mr. Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”

Diddy was sued by his former lover Cassie, stating she was rapped and sex trafficked during their relationship. Cassie, born Casandra Ventura, filed the suit in New York City, stating she was the victim of a “cycle of abuse, violence and sex trafficking.

Included in the lawsuit was a 2018 rape, which Cassie stated as Diddy attempted to prevent her from leaving him.

