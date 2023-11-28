Hit-Boy is one of five Producer of the Year nominees at the 2024 Grammys. But if you ask him, it’s already in the bag. TMZ caught up with Hit-Boy, who revealed he wants to win this time.

“You just gotta look at the discog I went crazy on albums, really giving people a sound so we’ll see,” Hit-Boy said.

You can hear it below.

Advertisement

One of the testaments to Hit-Boy’s year is his work with Nas. Nas and Hit-Boy have concluded their two rap trilogies, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be collaborations in the future. Speaking in a clip shared on Instagram, Nas stated he now knows he could return to create more together.

“For me, there’s an emotional moment because to complete something beyond what you thought you were even working on, we didn’t know we’d do six albums,” said Nas. “So to be at this point, it’s satisfying, it’s gratifying, it’s a feeling of accomplishment on another level for myself as an MC, and I’m lucky enough to work with some of the greatest producers in the world.”