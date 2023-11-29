TriStar Pictures and Legendary Pictures have released the latest trailer for The Book of Clarence. The film is written and directed by Jeymes Samuel and tells the story of Clarence, a streetwise but down-on-his-luck individual, striving to secure a better life for his family while grappling to free himself from debt.

The synopsis reads:

From visionary filmmaker Jeymes Samuel, The Book of Clarence is a bold new take on the timeless Hollywood era Biblical epic. Streetwise but struggling, Clarence (LaKeith Stanfield) is trying to find a better life for himself and his family, make himself worthy to the woman he loves, and prove that he’s not a nobody. Captivated by the power and glory of the rising Messiah and His apostles, he risks everything to carve his own path to a divine life, a journey through which he finds redemption and faith, power and knowledge. The Book of Clarence Official Soundtrack features new music by Jeymes Samuel, JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi and more.

The film stars LaKeith Stanfield, Omar Sy, Anna Diop, RJ Cyler, David Oyelowo, Michael Ward, Alfre Woodard, Teyana Taylor, Caleb McLaughlin, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, with James McAvoy and Benedict Cumberbatch. The film is produced by Jeymes Samuel, Shawn Carter, James Lassiter, and Tendo Nagenda. Garrett Grant is the executive producer.

You can see the trailer below.