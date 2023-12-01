Wednesday night (Nov. 29), rapper 21 Savage made a triumphant return to London at Emirates Stadium with Arsenal, witnessing their 6-0 victory over Lens. A lifelong fan, 21 Savage was presented with a personalized Arsenal shirt marked ’21’ in a pre-game recognition ceremony. The stadium played his track ‘Circo Loco’ with Drake, featuring the line “Still gotta see the Gunners win Premier League!” As a childhood supporter, the experience was undoubtedly special for the Grammy-winning artist.


Thursday night (Nov. 30), 21 Savage takes the stage for his first-ever London headline performance at the SOLD OUT O2 show. Known for his chart-topping albums, philanthropy through Leading by Example foundation, and recent achievement of permanent US residency, 21 Savage continues to leave an indelible mark on the music scene and beyond.

