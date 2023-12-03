Balenciaga’s Fall 2024 fashion show is currently underway, and it’s a star-studded event with appearances from some of your faves. If you missed it, St. Louis’ rising star Sexyy Red pulled up to the show and linked up with Kim Kardashian!

In October, Sexyy Red was looking for guesses on the gender of her forthcoming baby. The rap star went to her hometown of St. Louis to perform alongside SZA. Sharing pictures from backstage, Sexyy Red dropped two pictures with a question: Team boy or Team girl? Sexyy Red would also showcase a baby bump.

Team boy or team girl 🥰 pic.twitter.com/47JYzb01B8 — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) October 14, 2023

Before the announcement, Raedio dropped the video for Sexyy Red’s “No Panties” single that will be featured in the season two soundtrack of Rap Sh!t. In the video, Sexyy Red turns up a car wash and recruits people of the neighborhood for a fundraiser. Joining Sexyy Red are TikTok creators @terryreloaded and @kervo.dolo.

