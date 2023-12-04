Nelly and Ashanti are expecting their first child together. According to US Weekly, the pregnancy confirmation comes after teasing a baby during an appearance in St. Louis. “Nelly and Ashanti are welcoming their first baby together,” an insider revealed.

The baby will be the first for Ashanti and the third for Nelly. The two were spotted laughing and holding Ashanti’s belly at Nelly’s Black and White Ball.

The couple, who got back together earlier this fall after breaking up about eight years ago, were joined by Monica, Bow Wow, and other celebrities.

One of the performances of the evening included Ashanti and Nelly performing Ashanti and Ja Rule’s 2022 “Mesmerize,” with Nelly lip-synching Ja Rule’s adlibs on the track.

The event, which took place at the Four Seasons Hotel in St. Louis, returned after a seven-year hiatus. The event’s proceeds went to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and scholarships for Harris Stowe State University. At the ball, they granted two wishes to local families.

“Make-A-Wish is the best,” Nelly told local news outlet KSDK. “I mean listen we all have our personal foundations but when you think about Make A Wish in theory, what could be better and they’ve done such phenomenal work for who knows how many years.”

Last month, Ashanti spoiled Nelly, copping him a new custom Impala for his 49th birthday.

TMZ spoke with celebrity car dealer Ronnie Garber who stated DJ Envy connected him with Ashanti to gift the 1962 Impala convertible. The blue ride has a Corvette motor and a new sound system with Nelly’s logo.

Before the car was presented to the STL legend, fireworks went off. Nelly was emotional when he got the car, stating it was his dream ride.

In October, Nelly had Ashanti speechless as he presented her birthday gifts, showing an iced-out watch and flooding her neck. While opening the gifts, Ashanti is held speechless, in awe. She puts on all the pieces and celebrates with her man, continuously hugging him and showing appreciation.

