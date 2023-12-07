NBA YoungBoy Says It’s No Beef with Joe Budden: ‘I Love You, Everything is for Entertainment’

NBA YoungBoy is letting fans know there are no hard feelings toward Joe Budden. Speaking in a video released overnight, YoungBoy states everything is entertainment.

“Joe Budden, I love you bruh,” YoungBoy said. “They don’t understand our plot twist. It was strictly for us to do an interview after that. Don’t take us too serious, everything is for entertainment.”

Joe Budden and NBA Youngboy have gone back and forth over the past few days. Their rift began after Budden delivered his opinion on Youngboy’s music during episode 680 of his self-titled podcast.

“You ready to tell the truth about NBA Youngboy,” Budden said. “That nigga is trash. He is horrible. He is horrible. He is really, really, really, really, really bad.”

For clarity, Budden’s co-host Ish asked if he was speaking about music or as a person. “I don’t know him as a person, I’m only speaking about the music,” Budden replied. He then details how he is a star due to a record label push, which he seems to have backed away from.

Joe Budden calls NBA Youngboy’s music trash pic.twitter.com/z2twFRhRJm — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) December 3, 2023

Holding a stack of money from his house arrest location in Utah, YoungBoy would respond. “Don’t speak on me, don’t rat on me,” he stated.

NBA YoungBoy responds to Joe Budden pic.twitter.com/xx3X6Fz1Gk — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) December 4, 2023

In a JBTV group online, Budden stated: “I’m way bigger than him. Stop this.” Then, Budden ran off YoungBoy’s latest numbers. “The point is, you doing a lot for somebody that don’t sell more than 60,000 records.”