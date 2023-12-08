Grammy-nominated artist Saweetie graced TheWrap’s Power Women Summit at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on December 5, adding her unique voice to an event that brought together influential women in entertainment and media. The Artist Spotlight segment not only showcased Saweetie’s talents but also featured a heartwarming reunion with her former USC professor, Dr. Stacy Smith.

During the summit, Saweetie shared exciting news about her possible return to the big screen. “I just left a movie set, so I’m excited about that,” she revealed, expressing her enthusiasm for exploring different creative settings and drawing inspiration from various artistic environments.

Reflecting on her journey into the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, Saweetie offered valuable advice: “Never take no for an answer; it’s just a precursor to yes because I’ma get my yes.” Her resilience and determination were evident in her journey, encouraging others to persevere in the face of challenges.

The rapper also emphasized the power of words and kindness. “You have to be really careful with your words,” Saweetie shared. “Don’t only just be kind to your peers, be kind to people who may not feel like a peer, good or bad because I feel like if you’re good to people, it will eventually be reciprocated.”

The Power Women Summit, themed “Resilience,” marked its fifth year, attracting leading women in the industry for a day of inspiration, insight, and discussion. The event featured prominent figures like Molly Sims, Maria Menounos, Candace Parker, and others, contributing to the vibrant program that explored topics such as Women’s Health, The Art of Adaptation, Women in Marketing Leadership, and Empowering Women in Sports.

Summit founder and Wrap editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman expressed the importance of women coming together to recharge and reconnect, especially after a year of unprecedented industry upheaval. Attendees engaged in thought-provoking panels, interactive workshops, and breakout sessions, gaining motivation and empowerment from trailblazing leaders.

As the summit unfolded, Saweetie’s presence added a touch of glamour and wisdom, contributing to an unforgettable evening of camaraderie and empowerment. Stay tuned for more insights and revelations from the Power Women Summit as it continues to be a beacon for women seeking to amplify their personal and professional lives.