Today, Pharrell Williams joins Swae Lee and Rauw Alejandro for their much-anticipated new single, “Airplane Tickets.” The track debuted on Nov. 30th at Williams’ Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 Runway Show in Hong Kong. Accompanying the song is the official music video, directed by Maxime Quoilin and produced by the Good Company. Filmed in various locations throughout Hong Kong, including the iconic Avenue of Stars, the video adds a visually stunning dimension to the collaboration. Fans can now listen to the catchy and energetic “Airplane Tickets” and enjoy the vibrant visuals that complement the infectious beats of the track.