Jada Pinkett Smith states that Will Smith’s Oscar slap saved her marriage. In a conversation with Daily Mail, Pinkett Smith said Will’s actions made her realize she would “never leave him.”

“That moment of the shit hitting the fan is when you see where you really are,” Jada said. “After all those years trying to figure out if I would leave Will’s side, it took that slap for me to see I will never leave him. Who knows where our relationship would be if that hadn’t happened?”

She revealed that the slap now carries the nickname of the “holy slap” to her.

Advertisement

Speaking with Drew Barrymore on her daytime talk show, Pinkett Smith said, “We’re staying together forever.”

“I think that one of those next stages in relationships is when you really learn how to accept yourself fully, you really learn how to accept your partner fully as well,” Jada said, according to Decider. “That’s been a journey all in itself.”

Two months ago, Will Smith surprised Jada Pinkett Smith on her book tour stop in Baltimore. The event was at the Enoch Pratt Free Libary, where the Baltimore Sun delivered details of what was said.

“I just really wanted to come out and just be here and hold it down for you the way you have held it down for me,” Smith said. “We have had a very, very long and tumultuous [relationship]. We call it ‘brutiful.’ It was brutal and beautiful at the same time.”

Will Smith has an official quote regarding various reveals from Jada Pinkett Smith across the media last week. The New York Times quoted the A-list actor in another interview with his wife.

“When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in, and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties,” Smith said.

Smith added a letter to another appearance of an estranged wife, which will be on the On Purpose podcast hosted by Jay Shetty.

“I applaud and honor you. If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would’ve hugged you more,” Smith wrote. “I’ll start now. Welcome to the Authors Club. I love you endlessly. Now go get some Merlot and take a rest.”