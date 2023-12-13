The Color Purple, dubbed a “bold new take,” is getting ready to make its Christmas Day career. In a new cover story in The Hollywood Reporter, Oprah revealed producers pushed for Beyoncé or Rihanna to be part of the cast.

“If you were doing this film for $30 or $40 million, the interest in the cast would be very different,” Oprah said. “Once the film moved to $90 to $100 million, then everybody wants us to bring Beyoncé. ‘Can you get Beyoncé or can you get Rihanna?’ So we’re sitting in a room saying, ‘Listen, we love Beyoncé. We love Rihanna, but there are other actors who can do this job.'”

Oprah also revealed it would be nearly impossible for Beyoncé to be a part, citing “she is going to be busy this year.”

Warner Bros. Pictures announced a “bold new take on the beloved classic” The Color Purple. The forthcoming film is directed by Blitz Bazawule and produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders, and Quincy Jones.

The film will star Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Danielle Brooks, Halle Bailey, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Fantasia Barrino in her major motion picture debut.

The screenplay is by Marcus Gardley, based on the novel by Alice Walker, and based on the musical stage play by Marsha Norma. The executive producers Alice Walker, Rebecca Walker, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Carla Gardini, Mara Jacobs, Adam Fell, Courtenay Valenti, Sheila Walcott and Michael Beugg.

Warner Bros. Pictures will distribute the film worldwide and open in North America on Christmas Day.

