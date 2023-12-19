After several months of continuous run-ins with the police, cell phone footage shows former Las Vegas Raiders tight end Chandler Jones being confronted at his home in Arizona by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office yesterday (December 18).

Jones can be heard in the video in a erbal confrontation with the officers before one of them tries to tell him the reason for their impromptu visit. The cell phone drops before Jones can be heard screaming, “Wait! No!” before the sheriff’s inform Jones that they’re there to help him. The video ends with no resolution to the matter.

See the footage HERE

Advertisement

The reason for the police visit is still unknown and the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has yet to comment on the matter.