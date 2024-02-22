Whoever stole DC Young Fly’s bag, please return the important property inside. DC Young Fly made a plea for the bag online after performing at the Hollywood Improv.

“I jus want my bag I had personal belongings in there…I was at the Hollywood improv,” Young Fly wrote.

According to TMZ inside the bag was the death certificate of his girlfriend, Ms. Jacky Oh!

DC Young Fly is asking the thieves who stole his backpack to safely return it as it has his late girlfriend Jacky Oh's death certificate in it. pic.twitter.com/iomiumu2vR — No Jumper (@nojumper) February 20, 2024

DC Young Fly spoke about missing his partner, the late Ms. Jacky Oh, during the holiday season. Speaking with Page Six, DC Young Fly reveals why “mothers are definitely needed in the household.”

“A mother is a nurturing spirit, the father is a protector,” Young Fly said. “You need nurturing spirits around at all times. So definitely a mother’s needed.”

He added, “I don’t have a feminine side. I am a king who learns how to be nurturing… I can go out [and] fight, provide and protect. But when you go home, you have to have a soft side, because they are kids that you have to nurture, and make sure they’re taken care of. But there is no feminine energy over here. You just got to learn how to speak to them, that’s all.”

DC Young Fly revealed what is keeping him together: Keeping the energy right, and just knowing that everything is going to be all right, [as] long as you stay positive, and have an optimistic mindset — and just knowing that the energy is always with a higher power — [you’re going to] be all right.”

You can read more here.