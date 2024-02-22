Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has already returned to the world of WWE. Now, he is getting ready to tell a legend’s story.

According to The Wrap, Johnson and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions, along with Hiram Garcia, will work with Misher Films’ Kevin Misher for a film on Ric Flair.

“As a kid who grew up in professional wrestling, I idolized, ‘The Nature Boy’ Ric Flair,” Johnson said in a statement. “He was a hero to me. And once I broke into the wrestling business and began to spill my own sweat and blood – my reverence for Ric turned to respect. Because I realized just how rare and impossible it is to disrupt the wrestling business, culture and truly change the game – and that’s exactly what Ric Flair did. This project is personal, and we can’t wait to tell his unbelievable story. As always, thank you for the house, Ric.”

In kayfabe, wrestling world for those not in the internet wrestling community, The Rock is currently involved in a story with his cousin Roman Reigns and keeping the WWE championship away from Cody Rhodes. You can read more on that here.